My Best Newcastle United Moment – Magpies New Boy On Weekend Strike

Newcastle United defender Jetro Willems is delighted to have scored his first goal for the Magpies and hopes he adds more to his tally this season.



Just seven minutes into the Liverpool versus Newcastle match at the weekend, Magpies left-back Willems shocked Anfield with a cracking right-footed shot into the top right corner of Adrian's goal.













Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold had positioned himself to not let the Dutchman make a cross into the centre of the box with his left foot but was left surprised when Willems cut into the right and drove a powerful shot with his weaker foot that ended up hitting the back of the net.



The 25-year-old, who became the first Newcastle star to score a goal Anfield since Jack Colback in April 2016, is glad to have scored his first goal for the club and hopes that he can add more to his tally.





While Willems expressed his delight at having scored his first goal for the Tyneside-based club, he also admitted that they knew it was difficult to defend a one-goal lead against Liverpool at Anfield.







“It was my best moment for Newcastle”, Willems told The Athletic.



“I hope I score more like that.





"But you know when you score so early at Anfield that you have 80 minutes of hard work.”



Willems will be looking to help Newcastle earn the three points when they host Brighton at St. James Park this weekend.

