16/09/2019 - 12:11 BST

Personal Reasons Were Behind Tottenham Exit Desire, 26-Year-Old Admits

 




Serge Aurier has admitted he did want to quit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but insists it was only for personal reasons. 

The former Paris Saint-Germain full-back was heavily linked with leaving Tottenham all the way through to the closure of the transfer windows across Europe on 2nd September.


 



No move happened for Aurier though and he is now settling down for the season under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham; his next chance to leave will come in January.

Aurier admits that he did want to leave the club, but is happy to stay now the window has slammed shut and is remaining calm.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Thecrazychild93 (@sergeaurier) on


"Yes, but that was the situation before the transfer window closed, the transfer window is now closed, now I am calm and happy to stay", Aurier was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.


 


"I speak with everyone, I don’t want to leave."

The Ivory Coast international insists however that he did not want to quit Tottenham for professional reasons and instead it was personal factors that were driving him towards the exit door in north London.

 


"I had something in my head, but I didn’t want to leave for the gaffer or the chairman.

"It was my personal situation and now it is OK, everyone wants to give me another chance and now I am happy to stay and happy to play and happy for the victory.

"We need to give the best for this season and for the trophies.

"Nothing has changed in my life. I stay and now I want to prove and give my best for the supporters, for the club, for everyone", Aurier added.

Aurier made his first Tottenham start since February on Saturday when Crystal Palace visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The defender created Tottenham's second goal in the 4-0 Premier League win and clocked all 90 minutes.
 