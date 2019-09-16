This Leeds United Star Is Off The Pace Currently – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has conceded that Pablo Hernandez is yet to hit his usual high standards for Leeds United this season, but the former White is not concerned.



Hernandez played a key role in Leeds going close to winning promotion to the Premier League last term and is again tipped to be crucial for the club this season as they go again in a bid to reach the promised land.













The attacking midfielder, who will turn 35 years old this season, clocked the full 90 minutes in Leeds' 2-0 win away at Barnsley on Sunday in the Championship.



The Spaniard had a quiet outing at Oakwell and Whelan admits that he is yet to hit his usual standards this term.



Whelan is not concerned though and feels Hernandez is simply taking a little longer to get up to speed, while dropping even an off-colour Hernandez is a risk due to the moments of magic he can produce.







"Pablo has not hit his normal standards yet. He seems a little bit off the pace at the minute", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Oakwell.



"But we do know that he's got the quality and it's very hard not to put him out there on the field because he does have that moment of genius that probably the other players just don't have.



"Sometimes it takes you six, seven, eight games to get into your stride and find that quality within your own game.



"There's no doubt going to have so much say in this season", he added.



Hernandez made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions for Leeds over the course of last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.



He is now into the final year of his contract at Elland Road, but it will be automatically extended for another year if the Whites win promotion.

