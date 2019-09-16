XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/09/2019 - 12:33 BST

This Must Happen Before Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford Can Play Together – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is confident that Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford could play together up front, but stressed they will need to get used to any change of system on the training pitch first. 

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa prefers to play with one striker up front and has opted for Bamford in Championship games.


 



Nketiah has been pushing his case to start though and came off the bench to inspire Leeds to a 2-0 win away at Barnsley on Sunday, scoring the Whites' first and being brought down in the penalty area for their second.

Calls are growing for either Nketiah to start or for Bielsa to change the system to play both strikers.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whelan does believe that the pair are capable of playing alongside each other in attack, but stressed they will need to put the hard yards in on the training pitch first to make sure they are used to each other and a new system.


 


"I think they can [play together]. It's just whether Marcelo Bielsa would change the formation as he likes the one striker", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Oakwell.

"It would be interesting to see because they would need to learn how to play with each other on the training ground as well.

 


"Playing that formation you don't generally, when you're practising on the field, play with two strikers.

"I'd love to see it at some point. I think it would be exciting", the former Leeds attacker added.

Nketiah will hope to have done enough against Barnsley to force his way into the side for the Whites' next match, at home against Derby County next weekend.

The Arsenal striker is due to spend the whole season on loan at Elland Road.
 