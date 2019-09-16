XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/09/2019 - 20:12 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Floats Prospect of Not Remaining At Club Until End of Career

 




Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hugo Lloris has insisted that though his focus remains completely on the job at hand at the club, he is not against the idea of heading somewhere else, with the MLS an option.

The 32-year-old has been at the Lilywhites since 2012, joining from French giants Lyon, and has managed more than 300 appearances for the club.  


 



In the course of his stay in England, he has been involved in title challenges, and has also managed to help his team to the Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool last season.

And now as the France international prepares for one more season in Europe's premier football tournament, Lloris insists that he is not adverse to the idea of leaving Tottenham at some stage of his career.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugo Lloris Fan Account (@captainlloris) on


"You have to know how to say stop at the right time. I'm not against the idea of ​​discovering something new", Lloris said in an interview with France Football.



"It could also be the United States for example. I do not know.

"I have always had trouble looking at the medium term, I am more focused on the short term. In football, things are changing so fast. We are here now, tomorrow, we are elsewhere.
 


"You have to be careful in the answers. I can finish at there [at Tottenham] too. We'll see."

Lloris has another three years left to run on his contract at Tottenham, by which time he will be 35 years old.
 