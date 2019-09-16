We’ve Got Options – Derby Boss To Cover Key Man’s Absence Against Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is confident that he has options to replace Tom Lawrence next weekend against Leeds United at Elland Road.



Lawrence was booked in Derby's 1-1 draw against Cardiff City on Friday, his fifth booking of the season already, and as such will be suspended for his side's trip north to Yorkshire.













The Wales international has been in good form for the Rams, scoring twice in his side's Championship opener, and Cocu makes no bones about the fact he is an important player in the team.



However, Cocu insists he has a number of options at his disposal to slot into the side to replace Lawrence at Elland Road.



The Derby manager explained to Rams TV: "It is frustrating because to play seven games and have five bookings is too much.







"Especially for a winger, it’s too many. It wasn’t necessary to get booked at the end of the game.



"We have to do without him. He is an important player for us.



"We do have options in an attacking sense and someone will come in to replace him for this game", he added.



Lawrence will have to wait until Birmingham City's visit to Pride Park at the end of the month to jump back into Championship action for Derby.



The Rams knocked Leeds out of the playoffs last season, before falling at the final hurdle, and the Whites will be keen for revenge.

