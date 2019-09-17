Atmosphere At Olympiacos Will Be Unbelievable – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino expects the atmosphere in Greece to be "unbelievable" as Spurs prepare to start their Champions League campaign away at Olympiacos.



The Lilywhites managed to reach the final of Europe's biggest tournament last season, but had to come away empty-handed as they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.













Pochettino admits that Tottenham have had a lengthy wait to get going in the Champions League again as they look to put the pain of last term behind them.



He expects the 2019/20 Champions League to provide his men with another huge challenge and admits he was pondering over another season in the competition over the course of the summer.





Olympiacos' fans are well-known for creating an electrifying atmosphere at their home ground and Pochettino is not expecting to be disappointed on Wednesday night.







"Of course It was a long period after the final in Madrid and of course being honest I was thinking a lot during the summer", Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference.



"Losing in the final, always you can’t put out the feeling. You have to wait until you start again. It’s another massive challenge for us.





"Exciting to start a new campaign and here in Greece.



"It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere as well.



"Always I love to play in this type of atmosphere.



"I'm Argentine so I love it when the fans are so loud."



The Lilywhites have been drawn in Group B, along with German giants Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade.

