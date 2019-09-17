XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/09/2019 - 11:37 BST

Chelsea Are Vulnerable – Valencia Legend

 




Former Valencia star David Albelda believes Chelsea are weaker than last season and Los Che have a good chance to qualify from their Champions League group.

Chelsea and Valencia have been clubbed together in a tricky looking Group H, which also consists of last season’s Champions League semi-finalist Ajax and Ligue 1 runners’ up Lille.  


 



The west London club will take to the pitch tonight in their first Champions League group stage game when they host Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Albelda believes Valencia, despite their recent managerial change, must fancy themselves to get something out of the game as he feels Chelsea are not as good as last season and have major vulnerabilities.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) on


The former midfielder has stressed that Valencia have a decent chance to get out of the group and reach the knockout rounds of the competition.



Albelda told Spanish daily Marca: “Despite the situation, I am optimistic.

“Chelsea are not the same team as last year. I would say they are more vulnerable compared to last season.
 


“There are options to move out of the groups.”

Valencia’s decision to sack Marcelino last week left many fans of the club shocked as he won the Copa del Rey at the start of the season and secured Champions League football at the end of the last campaign.   
 