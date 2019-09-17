Chris Smalling Sweating To Get Fit Ahead Of Roma’s Europa League Date

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling is yet to return to full training with the Roma squad ahead of Thursday’s Europa League date.



Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United towards the end of last month but has been waiting to make his debut for the Serie A giants.













He was an unused substitute in the Rome derby against Lazio just ahead of the international break and was not part of the squad against Sassuolo due to a muscle injury.



It is still unclear whether he will be ready to play Roma’s Europa League opener against Basaksehir on Thursday night.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the defender returned to training earlier today but has not been training with the rest of the squad.







The Englishman has been doing individual work on the training pitch to get him up to speed and back to full fitness.



Davide Zappacosta, who also joined Roma on loan from Chelsea this summer, has also been carrying out individual work rather than training with the rest of the squad.





It remains to be seen whether Smalling can do enough to make the squad for Thursday night.

