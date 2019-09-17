David de Gea Convinced About Direction of Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United managed to convince David de Gea that the club are moving under right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he signed a new contract.



De Gea ended months of speculation over his future on Monday when he signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United with an option of another year.













The Spaniard has become the club’s best-paid player alongside Paul Pogba and has also turned into the highest-earning goalkeeper in the world as well.



With his old deal having only a year left on it, Manchester United were becoming jittery and were afraid of losing him for nothing next summer.





And according to the Times, De Gea was initially reluctant to commit his future and was unsure about the club’s ability to challenge for the top honours.







Manchester United did put in work to convince the player that the club are going to be back challenging for the league title again soon and competing for the Champions League.



The Spain international also wanted to repay the faith Solskjaer showed in him when he went through a bad patch of form towards the end of last season.





De Gea is now convinced that Manchester United are on the right course and are on the path towards recovering under the Norwegian.

