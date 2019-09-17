Don’t Do This – Napoli Star Warns Team-mates Ahead of Liverpool Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli striker Fernando Llorente has indicated that it could be a long night for his side if they allow Liverpool to take an early lead tonight at the San Paolo.



Liverpool will open the campaign to defend their Champions League crown in Italy when they face Napoli at the San Paolo in a Group E clash.













The Reds are favourites to get a result in Italy but they did suffer a defeat when they faced Napoli at the San Paolo in last season’s group stage.



Llorente, who spent two years at Tottenham, is well aware of the difficulties his side are going to face when they host Liverpool tonight and admits that the Merseyside giants will be coming into the game high on confidence.





The Napoli hitman insisted that the Serie A giants want to win the game but conceded that they will have to be defensively solid as if Liverpool score early, it could become a difficult night.









“I am expecting a tough game”, the Napoli new boy told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.



“Liverpool are not only reigning European champions but they have started the season well, have won every game and are the top of the Premier League.





“They are coming here with so much self-confidence, we have to play a great match to win it.



“We are hoping to try and win it.



“Defensively it will be very important. Games change when someone scores a goal.



“If they score early, it could be very hard for us.”



Liverpool are going into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

