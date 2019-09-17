Eddie Nketiah Does Things Even Seasoned Strikers Don’t Naturally – Former Leeds Star Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes Eddie Nketiah is the most dangerous player in the Whites squad at the moment and does things even seasoned strikers do not do naturally.



Nketiah came on from the bench against Barnsley on Sunday to change the game when he scored in 84th minute to give Leeds the lead in the local Yorkshire derby.













Mateusz Klich added another five minutes later to seal the points for Leeds as they moved back to the top of the league table after seven games in the Championship this season.



Nketiah has made a major impact since joining Leeds from Arsenal on a loan deal and has already netted four goals in six appearances for the club in all competitions.





Beckford admits that the 20-year-old has been brilliant and is the most dangerous player in the Leeds squad at the moment.







He feels some of the things that the youngster does on the pitch as a striker defies his age and he is super exciting to watch.



The former White told LUTV: “For me, he is the most dangerous player on the field at the moment.





“He is in a rich vein of form, he's scoring goals, and his positional sense is brilliant, especially for someone his age as well.



“He is doing things now that seasoned strikers don't do naturally.



“He's a young boy and he's very, very exciting to watch.”



Despite his performances, Nketiah is yet to start a league game for Leeds and all his four appearances in the Championship have come from the bench.

