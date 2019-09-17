XRegister
06 October 2018

17/09/2019 - 13:03 BST

I Had Difficult Nights – Ajax Star On Heartbreak Caused By Tottenham

 




Ajax defender Daley Blind has conceded that he had some sleepless nights after his side lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League semi-final last season.

The Dutch champions won the first leg in north London and two first-half goals in the second leg had them very much on their way to the Champions League final for the first time in more than two decades.  


 



But Lucas Moura bagged a brace to get Tottenham back into the game and the Brazilian scored a third in the 96th minute to earn his side a place in the final on away goals.

Ajax’s run to the semi-finals saw them beat Juventus and Real Madrid, but a late goal at the Johann Cruyff Arena caused massive heartbreak for the home team and the fans.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blind admits that he had a few sleepless nights after the game as Ajax were within touching distance of making the final of the Champions League.



He admits it would have been special as Ajax would have achieved it by building a team on youth and players bred on the ethos of the club.

Asked if he had sleepless nights after the game, the Dutchman told De Volkskrant: “Not anymore, but I have had a lot of bad nights.
 


“That elimination, just before full time. We were so close to the final of the Champions League.

“With Ajax, it was not realistic.

“With a lot of youth, with guys from the club, my own club, to reach the final would have been special.”

Tottenham went on to lose the final to Liverpool and ended the season as Champions League runners-up.   
 