James Milner Starts – Liverpool Team vs Napoli Confirmed

Fixture: Napoli vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against Italian giants Napoli in their opening Champions League group stage fixture this season, at the San Paolo.



Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the trophy last term and the Reds start the new campaign as the holders, having been placed in Group E with Napoli, Genk and Red Bull Salzburg.













Napoli were also placed in Liverpool's group last season and beat the Reds 1-0 in Italy, meaning they will be confident of again inflicting defeat on the visitors.



Striker Divock Origi did not travel with Liverpool to Italy for the game after hurting his ankle at the weekend, while Alisson and Naby Keita are still out of action.





Adrian lines up between the sticks with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip providing the centre-back pairing in front of the Spaniard. Trent Alexander-Arnold slots in at right-back, with Andrew Robertson in at left-back. In midfield, Klopp picks Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, while up top, Liverpool go with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.







If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Gomez.





Liverpool Team vs Napoli



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Firmino, Mane, Salah



Substitutes: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri

