XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/09/2019 - 18:43 BST

James Milner Starts – Liverpool Team vs Napoli Confirmed

 




Fixture: Napoli vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against Italian giants Napoli in their opening Champions League group stage fixture this season, at the San Paolo.  

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the trophy last term and the Reds start the new campaign as the holders, having been placed in Group E with Napoli, Genk and Red Bull Salzburg. 
 

 



Napoli were also placed in Liverpool's group last season and beat the Reds 1-0 in Italy, meaning they will be confident of again inflicting defeat on the visitors.

Striker Divock Origi did not travel with Liverpool to Italy for the game after hurting his ankle at the weekend, while Alisson and Naby Keita are still out of action.
 


Adrian lines up between the sticks with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip providing the centre-back pairing in front of the Spaniard. Trent Alexander-Arnold slots in at right-back, with Andrew Robertson in at left-back. In midfield, Klopp picks Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, while up top, Liverpool go with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Gomez.
 


Liverpool Team vs Napoli

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri
 