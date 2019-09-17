XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/09/2019 - 15:13 BST

Leeds Trip Is Your Cup Final But We Have Them For Dinner, Former White Warns Derby County

 




Jermaine Beckford insists that visiting Elland Road this weekend will be a cup final for Derby County, but warned the Rams that Leeds United are used to such raised games from opposing sides and have cup finals for dinner.

Leeds scored two late goals at Oakwell on Sunday to beat Barnsley 2-0 in a local derby to go back to the top of the Championship table after seven games this season.  


 



The Whites are again looking like firm contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League after suffering heartbreak in the playoffs in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Derby beat them in the semi-finals to reach the playoff final and the two sides will come face-to-face for the first time since that evening at Elland Road on Saturday.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beckford insisted that Leeds are used to playing in big games and should be more than ready to host Derby at Elland Road again on Saturday.



The former striker feels the Whites have the wherewithal to get another win.

Beckford told LUTV: “It is [a big one against Derby], but we're Leeds United. Everybody comes here for a cup final. We have cup finals for dinner, it's what we do.
 


“The boss is going to look at all the little mistakes that we made, the positioning, in the middle and up top and I'm sure he will leave no stone unturned.

“I'm pretty sure the result is going to end up pretty similar to what it was [against Barnsley].”

After losing Frank Lampard to Chelsea in the summer, Derby have made a poor start under new manager Phillip Cocu and are currently 19th in the league table with only one win in seven games.   
 