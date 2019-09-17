Leeds United Linked Felipe Caicedo Not Making Al Gharafa Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, who was strongly linked with Leeds United in the summer transfer window, will not be moving to Qatari side Al Gharafa.



Caicedo was linked with being on Leeds' radar over the course of the summer, but Lazio were keen to hold on to a player who caught the eye in Serie A for the club last term.













He has however been a target for Qatari side Al Gharafa, who have until the end of the month to make signings before the Qatari transfer window slams shut.



Caicedo though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, will not be plying his trade for Al Gharafa.



The track leading the Ecuador international to the Qatari club has gone cold and he is set to continue at Lazio.







The experienced striker has now moved into the last year of his contract at Lazio and will be able to speak to clubs outside Italy about a pre-contractual agreement from January.



Caicedo scored eight times in Serie A for Lazio last term and impressed coach Simeone Inzaghi, who was keen to keep hold of him this summer.



The hitman has made just one appearance for Lazio in the current campaign, coming off the bench against SPAL last weekend, while he was an unused substitute at Sampdoria and at home against Roma.



It remains to be seen if Leeds still hold an interest in Caciedo, but if the Ecuadorian does not pen a fresh deal at Lazio he could come into the mix as an affordable January signing.

