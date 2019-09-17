Manchester United Star Was Not Keen On Ligue 1 Move Due To Lack of Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was not sold on a move to France despite Paris Saint-Germain holding talks to put together a contract for him, it has been claimed.



De Gea signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United on Monday to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world and end all speculation over his future.













But the Spaniard’s future at the club was in sharp focus in the summer as he entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.



There were rumours of Manchester United looking at potential replacements should they be forced to sell their number one during the summer transfer window.





PSG even held talks over a contract with De Gea’s representatives, but according to The Athletic, they were not a serious consideration for the Spaniard as he was not sold on Ligue 1 as a competitive league.







The Manchester United number one has been happy at Old Trafford and has not been actively seeking a move despite the contract talks lasting over a year.



The Parisians wanted him but De Gea was not keen on a move to Ligue 1 at this stage of his career.





He almost joined Real Madrid in 2015 but could complete 13 years as a Manchester United player if he stays for the duration of his current deal.

