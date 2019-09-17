XRegister
17/09/2019 - 14:35 BST

Manchester United Tipped To Try In January For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is likely to be a target for Manchester United again in January if he does not sign a new contract with the north London club.

Manchester United held talks with Eriksen’s representatives in London towards the end of the summer window, but backed out of the negotiations due to concerns that the player did not want the move.  


 



The Dane is out of contract at the end of next season and Tottenham are desperate to get him to sign a new contract to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The attacking midfielder is yet to sign a new deal and will be able to hold talks with clubs outside England in January as things stand at the moment.
 


And according to The Athletic, Eriksen will likely be on Manchester United’s radar for the January transfer window as well.



Manchester United are likely to want to strengthen the squad in January after they failed to bring in replacements for Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

A midfielder could be on their agenda and Tottenham are expected to be desperate to sell him in January if they fail to agree a new contract with him.
 


Manchester United could look to agree a cut-price deal and sign a Premier League proven performer in the middle of the season.   
 