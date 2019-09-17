Qatari Side Pushing For West Ham Linked Mario Mandzukic, Will Need Approval

Follow @insidefutbol





Qatari outfit Al Rayyan are in pole position to sign West Ham United linked striker Mario Mandzukic this month, but are likely to require bureaucratic approval to get the deal done.



Mandzukic has been left out of the Juventus' Champions League squad and is believed to be considering his future at the club.













Manchester United and West Ham have been linked with an interest in him, but he cannot move to England before January when the transfer window for European clubs opens again.



The window to do deals is still open in Qatar and it has been claimed Al Rayyan are in the driver’s season to sign the Croatian by the end of the month.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Qatari outfit have put a lucrative contract on the striker’s table to tempt him into moving to the Middle East by the end of September.







However, they will need governmental approval in Qatar to get the deal over the line.



The club will require the approval of the sports ministry to allow them the extra budget to sign Mandzukic.





Al Rayyan will still need to convince the striker, who believes he still has it in him to play in Europe.



Al Gharafa are also one of the clubs who are in the race to sign Mandzukic before the window closes in Qatar on 30th September.

