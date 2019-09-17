Sheyi Ojo Sure Fellow Summer Arrival Will Boost Rangers’ Europa League Prospects

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo has heaped praise on Gers summer signing and former Liverpool team-mate Ryan Kent and insists he will make the Gers stronger in the Europa League.



One of the Light Blues' primary summer transfer targets this term was Kent, who impressed at Ibrox during his one-year loan spell last season.













However, it was only on transfer deadline day that Rangers were able to find the breakthrough, agreeing to sign the player from Liverpool for a deal worth up to £7.5m.



While Kent is familiar with most players in the Rangers squad, courtesty of last season's loan spell, there is one person he has known for many years in the shape of Ojo.





Ojo, who arrived at Rangers on loan from Liverpool, is confident that his former Reds team-mate Kent adds quality to the team and feels his arrival is a boost for Rangers' Europa League campaign.







"I've been playing with Ryan since I was16", Ojo told the official Rangers podcast.



"I know him very well and I'm sure he's going to add a lot to the team.





"Going forward he'll help, he's someone that offers help as well.



"Hopefully he can give me a couple of assists and I can do the same for him.



"I think it is a real boost, him coming, and he's only going to make our team stronger in the Europa League and in the season."



Ojo is also open to the prospect of operating on the right flank, while Kent plays on the left, and stressed the importance of having quality players to score more.



"He most likely plays on the left and I play on the right", Ojo said.



"If the manager decides to play both of us at the same time, it can only be a positive and we're all excited for him to come into the team and hopefully help us.



"Like I said, for players like me, JD [Jermain Defoe] and Buffalo [Alfredo Morelos] up top – or even Greg Stewart can play there as well – it's going to be a positive and the better players that we have, the more chances we can create and more goals we can score."



Kent made his debut as a permanent Rangers player against Livingston at the weekend, but was forced off the pitch after he suffered an injury and it remains to be seen when he will be available for the club's European games.

