Steven Gerrard Will Expect – Former Rangers Star On Europa League Campaign

Former Rangers player Andy Little believes Gers manager Steven Gerrard will expect results from his team in the Europa League group stage.



Scottish Premiership club Rangers are set to commence their Europa League group stage matches by hosting Dutch club Feyenoord at Ibrox on Thursday.













The Gers are placed in Group D of the tournament, which consists of FC Porto and Young Boys, both of whom played in the Champions League last season, as well as from Feyenoord.



While Rangers face a tough challenge to get through the group, Little, who plied his trade for the club between 2008 and 2014, believes that Gerrard will want his team to stand up to their opponents.





The Northern Irishman wants the Light Blues to go into games with winning mentality rather than trying to stay in it, while also putting his trust in the side to deliver a good season.







"There will be a level of expectancy which is expected at Rangers", Little said on the official Rangers podcast.



"As always, at this club, you never go into games just trying to stay in it.





"Steven Gerrard will be expecting results.



"I think they've shown enough to take away [points], maybe in the last couple of games where they just haven't been at those high levels they set at the start of the season.



"But I'm sure they can get back there and deliver a good campaign."



After their Europa League group stage match against Feyenoord, Rangers will travel to McDiarmid Park to take on St. Johnstone in the league on Sunday.

