That Is A Problem – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Lose At Napoli

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the Reds' problem during their 2-0 Champions League defeat at Napoli is that they did not make the hosts pay on the counter attack.



Klopp's side looked on course for at least a draw heading into the last ten minutes in Italy, but when Andrew Robertson was judged to have fouled Jose Callejon in the penalty area, Dries Mertens stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.













Liverpool were then stung again in injury time after an uncharacteristic mistake from Virgil van Dijk let in Fernando Llorente, who finished past Reds shot-stopper Adrian.



Klopp's men have now made the worst possible start to the group and the Liverpool manager, who does not believe Napoli should have had a penalty awarded, feels the Reds should have made their counter attacks count.



"It should hurt because there were opportunities for us. It was an open game with a lot of counter attacks, but we didn't finish them off and that is a problem", Klopp said post match on BT Sport.







"In the second half it was a wild game, they were running and we were running.



"I don't think it's a penalty. What can I say, for me, it is clear and obvious no penalty. He jumps before any contact, we can't change that.



"We played a lot of good football but didn't finish it off.



"We controlled moments but had not enough chances in the end.



"We made decisions that were not right and have to accept the result. It was very often the final ball that was not right", Klopp added.



Liverpool must now quickly switch their attention back to the Premier League where a trip to Chelsea is on the agenda for Sunday, while they then start their EFL Cup campaign with a trip to MK Dons.

