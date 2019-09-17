This Makes Eddie Nketiah More Dangerous Than Patrick Bamford – Former Leeds Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Eddie Nketiah’s extra yard of pace makes him more a dangerous striker than Patrick Bamford.



Marcelo Bielsa has continued to put his faith in Bamford as the club’s first-choice striker, but Nketiah has been banging on the door to get into the starting eleven.













The 20-year-old Arsenal loanee came on from the bench against Barnsley on Sunday to give Leeds the lead in the 84th minute, while Mateusz Klich sealed the points with another goal five minutes later.



Nketiah has already netted four goals in all competitions for Leeds this season and has looked his part whenever he has played.





There has been a clamour for Nketiah to start a league game and Bamford’s place in the team could come under the scanner in the coming weeks.







And Dorigo admits that the Arsenal loanee’s extra pace makes him a more dangerous striker than the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough hitman.



The former White also feels that Nketiah is also a natural goalscorer and has the ability to find pockets of space inside the penalty box.





Dorigo told LUTV: “What he's got as well that perhaps Bamford hasn't quite got is the ability to go beyond as well.



“He's got that electric pace. Bamford is quick, but Nketiah has got that little bit extra.



“As a defender, I'd be worried, is he going to go to feet or is he going to go over the back?



“If I've got two things to worry about then suddenly I give that extra half a yard, and that's when good players can play.



“With Eddie, that's the thing you'd be concerned about.



“He gets really thinking, but also he's a natural goalscorer, he just finds space, in and around the box, that can't be taught.”



Bamford has scored four goals in seven Championship appearances this season.

