XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/09/2019 - 13:00 BST

This Makes Eddie Nketiah More Dangerous Than Patrick Bamford – Former Leeds Defender

 




Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Eddie Nketiah’s extra yard of pace makes him more a dangerous striker than Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa has continued to put his faith in Bamford as the club’s first-choice striker, but Nketiah has been banging on the door to get into the starting eleven.  


 



The 20-year-old Arsenal loanee came on from the bench against Barnsley on Sunday to give Leeds the lead in the 84th minute, while Mateusz Klich sealed the points with another goal five minutes later.

Nketiah has already netted four goals in all competitions for Leeds this season and has looked his part whenever he has played.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EN (@eddienketiah) on


There has been a clamour for Nketiah to start a league game and Bamford’s place in the team could come under the scanner in the coming weeks.



And Dorigo admits that the Arsenal loanee’s extra pace makes him a more dangerous striker than the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough hitman.

The former White also feels that Nketiah is also a natural goalscorer and has the ability to find pockets of space inside the penalty box.
 


Dorigo told LUTV“What he's got as well that perhaps Bamford hasn't quite got is the ability to go beyond as well.

“He's got that electric pace. Bamford is quick, but Nketiah has got that little bit extra.

“As a defender, I'd be worried, is he going to go to feet or is he going to go over the back?

“If I've got two things to worry about then suddenly I give that extra half a yard, and that's when good players can play.

“With Eddie, that's the thing you'd be concerned about.

“He gets really thinking, but also he's a natural goalscorer, he just finds space, in and around the box, that can't be taught.”

Bamford has scored four goals in seven Championship appearances this season.   
 