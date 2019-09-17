Unai Emery Meeting Left Aaron Ramsey’s Representatives Puzzled

Follow @insidefutbol





A meeting with Arsenal manager Unai Emery left the representatives of Aaron Ramsey puzzled as the midfielder was deciding his future at the club.



Ramsey left Arsenal at the end of last season to join Juventus on a free transfer and ended his long association with the Gunners.













The Welshman’s future at Arsenal was under the scanner when the club appointed Emery as their new manager last year.



The Arsenal manager also wanted to keep the player and held a meeting with player’s representatives to elaborate his plan for the midfielder in his team.





According to The Athletic, the two sides met to discuss Ramsey’s future in Emery’s plans, but the midfielder’s representatives left the experienced more puzzled than initially.







The Spaniard’s English has been patchy and the Welshman’s camp left the meeting with more questions than answers and no better understanding of the Arsenal manager’s plans.



Arsenal eventually took back an offer of a new deal to Ramsey and he decided to pack his bags and move to Italy.





Emery is in the last year of his contract at Arsenal and many feel if he fails to secure Champions League football this season, the club could part ways with him.

