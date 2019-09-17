We Can Play Football Too – Derby Boss Says Win At Leeds United Is Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is full of belief that his side can get a result away at Championship league leaders Leeds United this weekend and has warned the Whites they are not the only team that can play football.



Last season's playoff finalists are set to visit Elland Road this weekend in order to face a high-flying Leeds side, as they look to cause a shock.













Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been lauded for the way he has got his team playing at Elland Road, but Cocu, while acknowledging the Whites are a good side, insists his men can also play football.



Cocu is full of belief that a result is possible for Derby at Leeds and accepts that the Championship match qualifies as a big occasion.





"It will be a big occasion, absolutely. They play very well and are a very good team", Cocu told his club's official channel, when asked about the Leeds clash.







“It is a game of football, anything is possible. If we can bring our game to this match, we know we can be a hard team to beat.



“It is a difficult game, but it is always possible to get a result.





“They can play football, but we can play as well."



Cocu has urged his Derby team to produce a repeat of their display in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side.



“We have to show our performance against Cardiff was not just a single game, we need to do it again against Leeds and then against Birmingham after that.”



The Rams have only managed to take seven points from their opening seven league games this term, a full nine fewer than table toppers Leeds, who will start as firm favourites to win at Elland Road.

