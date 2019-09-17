We Like It That He’s Got This – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Southampton Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on Hoops' loan signing Mohamed Elyounoussi and hopes to give him a platform to show how good he is.



The 25-year-old winger, who arrived at Paradise on loan from Southampton, started his first game for Celtic against Hamilton Academical at the weekend and marked the occasion with the assist for James Forrest's fourth-minute winner.













The Norwegian signed for Southampton from Basel for a fee in the region of £16m last summer, but could not nail down a spot in the first eleven and was often not included in matchday squads after Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December.



Now Lennon, who is impressed with Elyounoussi's ambidexterity, wants to enable him to show his abilities at Celtic Park this season.





The 48-year-old has lauded the winger's talents and believes he is intelligent and can score goals, while being hopeful of getting the best out him.







"You can see, you know, he is intelligent, he picks up good positions and I think he can handle the ball well", Lennon told Celtic TV.



"I think he's got a goal in him and obviously he's got good vision.





"You know, he is well balanced with both feet.



"We do like players that are [ambidextrous]. If you can be proficient with both feet, that's a great thing to have.



"He's played at a very high level previously. He lost as well, a little bit at Southampton, but you don't lose your talent.



"So it is up to us to tap into the talent and give him a whole more [so] he can show how good a player he can be."



Celtic will take on French side Rennes in their first Europa League group stage match of the campaign on Thursday and Elyounoussi will be looking to get more playing time under his belt.

