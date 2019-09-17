Willian Starts – Chelsea Team vs Valencia Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Valencia

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Spanish giants Valencia in the Champions League this evening.



Frank Lampard's side have been placed in Group H of the competition, alongside Valencia, Ajax and Lille, in what appears to be a tough group for the Blues to navigate.













Chelsea warmed up for tonight's game by thrashing Wolves 5-2 on Saturday in the Premier League and Lampard will be keen to enjoy the success in the competition as a manager than he enjoyed as a player; he won the Champions League in 2012.



The Blues boss will make do without N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who are not rated as match fit for tonight's game.





Lampard picks Kepa in goal, while at the back he opts for Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic slot into midfield. Mason Mount and Willian support Tammy Abraham.







If the Chelsea manager wants to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic.





Chelsea Team vs Valencia



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Guehi, Barkley, Pulisic, Pedro, Giroud, Batshuayi

