Attitude, Passing, In Air, Crossing, Decision Making – Everton Loanee Lauded By Bundesliga Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke boss David Wagner has lavished praise on Jonjoe Kenny and believes the defender has settled well in Germany after joining the Bundesliga giants on loan from Everton this summer.



The 22-year-old full-back played little senior team football at Everton last season and was allowed to join Schalke on a loan deal until the end of the season during the last transfer window.













The Merseyside boy has started all of Schalke’s opening four league games and even has a goal and an assist to his name in the Bundesliga this season.



Wagner thanked Everton and their director of football Marcel Brands for allowing Kenny to move to Schalke early in the summer window as it allowed him to bed in properly.





Schalke are happy with what he has seen from the 22-year-old this season and Wagner believes he has all the attributes need to be a top modern full-back.







The Schalke boss admits that he could still improve his defending but insisted that he has age on his side and is only going to improve.



“We’re lucky we were able to get him on loan early in the window, so a big thanks to Everton and Marcel Brands for supporting the decision”, Wagner told The Athletic.





“He’s settled in very well. He’s a good character in the dressing room and his performances are decent.



“Obviously if you are from Liverpool with a good family background, you usually have a high potential for top mentality."



Wagner detailed Kenny's strengths and a specific area he can still look to improve.



“He has a very good attitude. He’s a good passer. Good in the air for his size.



"Good going forward, crossing and decision making.



"He defends to a good level, maybe defending one against one he can improve.



“He’s still young and doesn’t have the most experience yet but you’ll only get that by playing and this is what we can deliver him.”



Kenny has represented England at all levels of youth football and will be hoping to pop onto Gareth Southgate’s radar with his performances in Germany.

