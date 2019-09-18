XRegister
18/09/2019 - 16:49 BST

Chelsea Given Major Mason Mount Boost

 




Chelsea have been given a huge boost after an X-ray scan found no ligament damage to Blues midfielder Mason Mount's injured ankle.

Premier League side Chelsea played their first Champions League game of the campaign against La Liga club Valencia on Tuesday and suffered a 1-0 defeat, courtesy of a goal from Rodrigo.  


 



However, what concerned the Blues more was the injury that star player Mount suffered during the game.

The 20-year-old was forced off the pitch after a challenge from former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who was booked for the foul, injured his right ankle.
 


It was first feared that Mount might have damaged his ligament, but an X-ray on Wednesday has found no such serious harm to the player's ankle, according to The Athletic.



The Englishman has already commenced his rehabilitation at Cobham, Chelsea's training ground, but will undergo a precautionary scan later this week.

While it is not likely that Mount will feature in Chelsea's weekend match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, his injury not being as bad as first feared will be a huge relief for those at the club.
 


Mount has scored three goals from his five Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, helping the side earn wins against Norwich and Wolverhampton Wanderers.   
 