06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/09/2019 - 14:31 BST

Club Boss Sure Everton Happy With Loan Star’s Progress

 




Schalke boss David Wagner feels it is too early to think about Jonjoe Kenny's future at the club, but is sure Everton will have been pleased with how their player has done in Germany so far.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan deal from Everton during the summer transfer window, as the Toffees looked to hand him a challenging move.  


 



Kenny has bedded in well at Schalke and has started all their four opening league games, scoring and assisting a goal each in the process as well.

Wagner has been happy with how the defender has settled in at a new club and in a new country since the start of the campaign.
 


There has already been talk of Kenny staying beyond his current loan stint at Schalke, but Wagner is not willing to be drawn on the possibility.



He admits that if Kenny continues to impress then at some point towards the end of the season the clubs could sit down for talks, and he is sure Everton are pleased with their player's progress.

“I think we know we don’t have the cards in our hands”, Wagner told The Athletic.
 


“We will do our job and work with him to improve him to be the best player he can be. Then, for sure, there will be the moment late in the season when we sit together and say what’s in our mind.

“For now, it’s too early to say what will happen next summer.

“But I can say we’re very happy with him and I hope he is [happy with Schalke].

“I’m pretty sure Everton are happy with what they’ve seen so far too.”

Kenny still has a contract until 2022 with the Toffees, though it remains to be seen what Marco Silva's plans are for him.   
 