Definitely He’s An Unsung Hero – Former Leeds United Star On White

Former Leeds United player Jermaine Beckford has hailed Whites striker Patrick Bamford as an unsung hero and expressed his liking for the Englishman.



26-year-old centre-forward Bamford, who arrived at Elland Road from Middlesbrough last summer, is yet to convince some of Leeds' fanbase and there have been calls for Eddie Nketiah to start.













The former Chelsea man scored ten goals across all competitions last season, despite being affected by injuries, and has scored four goals from seven league games this term.



While the jury seems to be still out on Bamford for some, ex-Leeds striker Beckford, who was recently forced to retire due to injuries, is a fan of the Englishman's movement and threat in front of goal.





The 35-year-old has expressed his liking for Bamford, who he believes has improved his hold up play, and termed him an 'unsung hero'.







“I like Patrick Bamford”, Beckford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I think his movement is very clever, he’s improved quite a bit in terms of his upper body strength from last season.





“When the ball comes into him you can tell the guys around him have a lot of confidence in him because they’re starting to make a lot of movements off him.



“Last season I don’t think they had as much confidence in him in terms of his hold up play.



“I think he’s definitely an unsung hero for Leeds.



“He does a lot of unselfish work, his movement and he’s a threat in front of goal as well, you can’t take that away from him.”



Although Bamford has had a good start to the campaign, he could not score in Leeds' last two league games.



The 25-year-old will hope to keep his place when Derby County visit Elland Road this weekend.

