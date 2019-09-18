XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/09/2019 - 14:06 BST

Delighted Daniel James Is Here And Not At Leeds United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at the way Daniel James has started life at Manchester United after being very close to joining Leeds United in January.

Leeds had a deal in place with Swansea City to sign James in January and the winger even underwent a medical at the Whites' facilities before the Welsh side pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.  


 



The Welsh winger continued to impress in the Champions League and Manchester United snapped him up from Swansea without any hiccups in the summer transfer window.

James has made a good start at Manchester United and has already scored three Premier League goals, leaving some Leeds fans ruing missing out on securing his services earlier this year.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Solskjaer admits that he is aware James was on the verge of joining Leeds in January, but is happy that he is at Manchester United and not at the Yorkshire club.



The Norwegian is delighted that Manchester United took the chance to sign James from Swansea in the summer; he also admits he has not watched the Leeds documentary which showed the Whites trying to sign the winger.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “Delighted with Daniel.
 


“That we managed to get him to Manchester is fantastic.

"He has proven with his X-Factor that he will give the squad a lot.

“I don’t watch many documentaries, but I know he was close to joining Leeds but that’s football.

“Sometimes you have to take a chance.

"He’s started well here.”

James has picked up a knock and will not be involved for Manchester United against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night.   
 