Did Ever So Well, Didn’t Look Out of Place – Chelsea Legend Lauds Blues Youngster

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has heaped praise on Blues youngster Fikayo Tomori for his performance against Valencia.



Frank Lampard managed his first Champions League game as Chelsea manager against La Liga club Valencia at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, but suffered a 1-0 loss, courtesy of a goal from Rodrigo.













Apart from being handed a defeat in their first Champions League campaign, the Blues received another huge blow after midfielder Mason Mount was forced off the pitch with an ankle injury just 15 minutes into the game.



However, Hasselbaink, who plied his trade for the London-based club between 2000 and 2004, believes there are plenty of positives to take.





The Dutchman was particularly impressed with the performance of 21-year-old centre-back Tomori and feels the Champions League debutant supported fellow defenders, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso, well.







"You can take a lot out of the game and you have to", Hasselbaink said post match on Chelsea TV.



"If you look at Tomori, he did ever so well.





"He didn't look out of place, he covered for Christensen and Alonso, was good on the ball."



Tomori, who was given his first Chelsea start by Lampard this season, scored his first senior goal for the club with a cracking long-range shot against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and will be looking to cement his spot in the side.

