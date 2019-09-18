XRegister
06 October 2018

18/09/2019 - 21:46 BST

Don’t Do This vs Liverpool, Absolutely Don’t, No Team Would – Chelsea Legend Warns Blues

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin insists he absolutely would not play three at the back against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and believes Frank Lampard will not make the mistake of doing so. 

Both teams are coming into the Premier League game on the back of defeats in the Champions League and will be looking to bounce back with a positive result in the league.  


 



While Liverpool have won their opening five league games, Chelsea have been unconvincing, despite their 5-2 win away at Wolves last weekend and are still trying to find their rhythm.

Lampard is expected to make tactical tweaks to deal with Liverpool’s threats on Sunday, but Nevin has warned him against playing a back three as he did against Valencia.
 


He feels employing a back three against Liverpool’s front three would be a massive risk as it could lead to individual defenders being exposed on one-on-one situations.



Nevin said on Chelsea TV following the loss against Valencia: “I don't think you play three at the back against Liverpool.

“If you play three at the back against Liverpool, they've got [Sadio] Mane up front, they’ve got [Mohamed] Salah the other side and they’ve got [Roberto] Firmino.
 


“You end up on occasions having to go man for man – don't do that against them, absolutely do not, no team in the world would do that against them.

“Honestly, don't do that. And I don't think Frank will do that.

“Three at the back is dangerous against Liverpool, unless you ask [Marcos] Alonso and Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] to stay back, and that's not three at the back, that's five at the back.”

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in the league at Stamford Bridge in September last year.   
 