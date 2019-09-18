Fan Factor Is Going To Be So Important – Rangers Star On Europa League Campaign

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo has admitted the atmosphere at Ibrox in the Europa League will be hugely important as the Gers look to plot a route through to the knockout stage in the new year.



The Light Blues are set to commence their Europa League group stage campaign with a home game against Dutch club Feyenoord on Thursday.













Rangers had to beat St. Joseph's, Progres Niederkorn, Midtjylland and Legia Warsaw in the Europa League qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the tournament's group stages.



One player who played a major role in Gers making their way into the Europa League proper was summer loan arrival Ojo, who scored three goals and provided two assists from his seven appearances in the qualifying rounds.





Ojo is grateful to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for trusting him and is glad that he was able to help the side merit a spot in Group D, while being excited about facing better opponents in the upcoming matches.







"I'm really grateful for the manager for putting his trust in me", Ojo told the official Rangers podcast.



"I'm happy that we were able to get the win [against Legia Warsaw that sealed Europa League group stage qualification] and getting into the group stages, now it is going to be even better teams, better opposition."





Ojo knows the difficulty of qualifying for the last 32 in the Europa League and stressed what a key role the fans have to play.



"The atmosphere, again, is going to be so important, especially at home", he added.



Rangers have four games in the space of eight days starting from Thursday, meaning Gerrard could rotate his squad.

