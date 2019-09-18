Feyenoord Can Do Damage – Former Rangers Star Warns Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Michael Mols has warned the Gers about Thursday night's Europa League opponents Feyenoord and stressed they should not be underestimated.



Having earned qualification to the Europa League proper earlier this season, Scottish Premiership side Rangers will now take on Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord in their first group stage match of the campaign at Ibrox on Thursday.













With the Gers drawn in a group alongside tough opponents in the shape of Feyenoord, FC Porto and BSC Young Boys, they will be hoping to commence the tournament with a win, especially considering the game is at home.



However, former Rangers and Feyenoord striker Mols has warned the Light Blues not to underestimate the Dutch side as they can inflict damage.





The 48-year-old believes Feyenoord are in the process of settling down new players, but can still be dangerous.







"In the beginning, they were struggling a little bit, but they made some new signings", Mols told the official Rangers podcast.



"It's really a hard team to beat. They have some skilful players up front.





"In the back, they have now some Argentinean defenders.



"We have to wait and see how they cope, but you never can underestimate a team who can do damage."



Rangers and Feyenoord last went head to head in the Europa League 2001/02 – then known as UEFA Cup – and it was the Dutch side that came out victorious with an aggregate score of 4-3 over two legs.

