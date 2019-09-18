Frank Lampard Reminds Me of This Former Chelsea Manager – Blues Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has admitted that Blues boss Frank Lampard's willingness to change systems reminds him of former manager Jose Mourinho.



Lampard's side went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against Valencia on Tuesday night in the Champions League, playing three at the back, while at the weekend they thumped Wolves 5-2 in the Premier League.













Prior to the Wolves game, Lampard had used a 4-3-3 formation in most of Chelsea's matches this season, but he decided to change to a 3-4-2-1 system against Wolves on Saturday.



Nevin, who plied his trade for Chelsea 1983 and 1988, believes it was brave from Lampard to change the system against Nuno Espirito Santo's side and feels that aspect of the Chelsea manager is similar to Mourinho.





The 56-year-old has stressed how Lampard has used young midfielder Mason Mount to take advantage of opposing sides' weaknesses and believes he has done very well.







"It seems odd maybe but Frank’s willingness to change systems reminds me a bit of Jose Mourinho at his very best", Nevin wrote in his column for Chelsea's official site.



"He would always be on the lookout for the opposition weakness and when he spotted it he would move his players to make use of that frailty.





"This is one of the things that Frank has done very well and the player he has used most often to do it so far is Mason Mount.



"Like Frank himself, Mason can play in several positions very comfortably and happily adapts his game to suit the situation."



Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this weekend and Lampard will be desperate for his men to bounce back from their loss against Valencia.

