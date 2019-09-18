XRegister
18/09/2019 - 12:41 BST

He Could Have Beautiful Career – Former Celtic Star Impressed With Bhoy

 




Former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk believes Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard will have a big career if he stays focused and does not become distracted.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for August on Tuesday, having scored three goals and provided two assists from his four league appearances for Celtic.  


 



Edouard's third goal of the season came against the Bhoys' arch-rivals Rangers, finding the back of the net in 32nd minute of the Glasgow derby to give his side the lead.

Van Hooijdonk, who played as a striker for Celtic between 1995 and 1997, was impressed with the former Paris Saint-Germain man's performance against the Gers and is glad that the Scottish champions have quality youngsters in their ranks.
 


The Dutchman believes that Edouard will make it big as a footballer if he keeps working hard and stays injury-free at Celtic.



I liked very much what I saw of Edouard against Rangers”, Van Hooijdonk was quoted as saying by the Herald.

It is impressive that he is capable of doing the sort of things he did at that age.
 


There could be a beautiful career in front of him if he keeps the form he’s got and doesn’t pick up any injuries.

"He’s a nice prospect. Celtic have got several of these players. If they let them grow they can lift the club again.

But he still has to keep improving.

"That is the main thing – not losing your head along the way. If he does that then there could be some beautiful things for him in the future."

Celtic are set to face French club Rennes in their first Europa League group stage match of the campaign on Thursday and Hoops boss Neil Lennon will want Eduoard on top of his game.   
 