He Was Threat All Night – Rangers Loanee Praised By Boss Following Display At Sunderland

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has tipped his hat to Rangers loan star Jake Hastie following his dangerous display at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland in a 1-1 draw.



League One clubs Sunderland and Rotherham locked horns at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday and shared a point each after Rangers loanee Hastie nullified Marc McNulty's early goal in the 66th minute.













With his goal against the Black Cats, Hastie has now scored in each of his three league appearances for Rotherham this season, averaging a goal every 77 minutes.



Millers boss Warne was impressed with how the 21-year-old Rangers winger fared against Jack Ross' Sunderland and heaped praise on the player for being a threat all night.





"Jake has hit the ground running", Warne told his club's official site.







"He has not played a full 90 minutes since April.



"He took his goal well.



"He was a threat all night and he got the full-back booked early on."



Warne believes Sunderland opting to name three defensive midfielders in their line-up was a show of respect towards his side, while stressing that winning was the Millers aim on the night.





“I thought we didn’t start great which was disappointing.



"When I saw their team I thought it was a compliment to us as they took their attacking players out and played three defensive midfielders”, Warne said.



“We came here to win and not sit behind the ball.



"We played two upfront so to give away the first goal was pretty unforgivable."



Rotherham, who sit 14th in the league, host Shrewsbury this weekend and Rangers fans will be hoping that Hastie continues his fine form for the Millers.

