Helder Costa Was Like This At Wolves – Former Wanderers Star Makes Prediction

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wolves star David Edwards is confident that Helder Costa will soon become a nailed on name in Leeds United’s starting eleven.



Leeds signed the Portuguese winger from Wolves in the summer on a season-long loan deal with an agreement to then sign him permanently next summer.













Costa has made starts in the EFL Cup for Leeds, but all of his seven appearances in the Championship have come from the bench and he is yet to make a start for the Whites in the league.



The 25-year-old played the entire second half against Barnsley at the weekend and is believed to be closing in on starting his first Championship game for Leeds.





Edwards has revealed that Costa did the same thing when he initially joined Wolves and he is certain that the winger will soon be one of the first names in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.







“It was a bit like that at Wolves”, the former Wolves midfielder told The Athletic.



“He took time to get going but when he did he was brilliant.





“I’m absolutely certain we’ll see the same at Leeds.”



When Leeds complete the deal to sign him on a permanent deal next year, he will become the second most expensive signing in the club’s history.

