He’s A Manager’s Dream – Newcastle United Loan Star Gets Big Praise From League One Boss

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has dubbed midfielder Dan Barlaser, on loan from Newcastle United, a "manager's dream" and admits he had to be patient in his bid to land him.



The 22-year-old central midfielder joined the League One club on a one-year loan deal in the summer and has made eight appearances across all competitions so far.













Although the Gateshead-born man is yet to register a goal or an assist for Rotherham, he helped the side to victories on four occasions, with three of them coming in the league.



Warne, who has been in charge of the Millers since 2016, is a huge fan of the Newcastle player and feels he is a dream for a manager to work wiith.





The 46-year-old manager has stressed that the Millers had to bide their time to sign Barlaser, who came on as a late substitute in the club's 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Tuesday, on loan in the summer.







"We really like Dan", Warne told his club's official site.



"We had to wait a long time in the summer to get him.





"I think he has a real presence and he came for a cross late on, which is a manager's dream.



"We have been really pleased with him, so far."



Barlaser has made three senior team appearances for Newcastle so far, with each of them coming in 2017 under former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.



He also spent last term on loan in League One, at Accrington Stanley.

