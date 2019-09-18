XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/09/2019 - 14:58 BST

I Learned This At Aston Villa – Manchester United Star Explains

 




Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has revealed that his loan stint at Aston Villa taught him the importance of results and the need to sometimes grind things out during games.

Tuanzebe had a fruitful loan spell at Aston Villa last season when he missed a chunk of the campaign due to a metatarsal injury, but still made 25 Championship appearances.  


 



The defender was instrumental in Aston Villa earning promotion to the Premier League and he also admits that his stint in the Championship made him realised the importance of earning three points.

He believes his time in the Championship helped him to learn the art of sometimes grinding out results when needed.
 


Tuanzebe said in a press conference ahead of Manchester United's Europa League game this week: “You realise when you step back it’s not all about nice play and ensuring you get the three points it becomes more of a shift.


 


“I learnt a lot to grind the battles and understand what you have to do to ensure you win.”



There was talk of Aston Villa wanting to sign him this summer, but Tuanzebe signed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford with an option of another year.
 


He is set to start against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night and the defender believes it was the right decision to stay at Manchester United.

“Staying here was the better option.

“The plan is in place and tomorrow is a stepping stone to reach a goal."   
 