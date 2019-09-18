I Learned This At Aston Villa – Manchester United Star Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has revealed that his loan stint at Aston Villa taught him the importance of results and the need to sometimes grind things out during games.



Tuanzebe had a fruitful loan spell at Aston Villa last season when he missed a chunk of the campaign due to a metatarsal injury, but still made 25 Championship appearances.













The defender was instrumental in Aston Villa earning promotion to the Premier League and he also admits that his stint in the Championship made him realised the importance of earning three points.



He believes his time in the Championship helped him to learn the art of sometimes grinding out results when needed.





Tuanzebe said in a press conference ahead of Manchester United's Europa League game this week: “You realise when you step back it’s not all about nice play and ensuring you get the three points it becomes more of a shift.







“I learnt a lot to grind the battles and understand what you have to do to ensure you win.”





There was talk of Aston Villa wanting to sign him this summer, but Tuanzebe signed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford with an option of another year.





He is set to start against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night and the defender believes it was the right decision to stay at Manchester United.



“Staying here was the better option.



“The plan is in place and tomorrow is a stepping stone to reach a goal."

