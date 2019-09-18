I Was Right To Go Under Knife, Newcastle United Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin believes he made the right call in seeking to be pain free and is now looking towards fighting for a spot in the team under new manager Steve Bruce.



The 26-year-old struggled with a groin injury for most of last season, but still managed 29 appearances under former boss Rafael Benitez.













The United States international missed the final two matches of last season as he was forced to undergo surgery in Philadelphia in a bid to cure the problem.



Yedlin admits it is frustrating to have been sidelined for such a lengthy period, but he is confident he made the right call as he seeks to get pain free and fight to play at St James' Park.





"It's been a long and frustrating process, obviously for me but also for the people involved, because they want to see me get back as well, and do well", Yedlin told his club's official site.







"So it's credit to everyone involved who's been working with me.



"It's been a longer recovery than I expected but I'd rather have four months out than play with the pain and potentially have an even worse injury where you're going to be out for even longer.





"Looking at it in the long run, I think it was a good idea and choice to get the surgery.



"My objective now is to get back to 100 per cent and get to the point where I'm batting for a place on the field."



Yedlin has now rejoined his team-mates in full training as he looks to get back up to speed with his fitness.



Once he has reached 100 per cent, the American will have to battle against Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth for the right-back berth.

