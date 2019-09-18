Know We Need To Start With Win – Mauricio Pochettino On Champions League Opener Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has accepted his team need to start strongly in Europe and is keen for them to do their talking on the pitch this evening against Olympiacos in the Champions League.



Spurs went all the way to the Champions League final last season, but had to fight hard to get out of the group stage earlier in the competition.













The finished with the same points as Inter, but managed to go through on the basis of goal difference, along with Barcelona from Group B.



Now the Lilywhites prepare to kick off another Champions League campaign yet again – this time against Greek outfit Olympiacos away from home on Wednesday.





Pochettino knows the importance of starting the group campaign with a win, and is keen for his players to do their talking on the pitch.







"I’d sign up to start the same way as last season but finish in Istanbul", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"We know we have to start by winning. However you can talk but at 7.55pm tomorrow you need to show your quality."





The Tottenham manager also took time to insist that his team need to show that they have learned from their past mistakes.



"We need to show we have learned from the past."



Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the final of the Champions League final last season, but few tipped Spurs to even reach the Wanda Metropolitano.

