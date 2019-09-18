XRegister
06 October 2018

18/09/2019 - 21:29 BST

Liverpool In Talks To Lock Star To Contract Until 2025

 




Liverpool are in talks to lock Sadio Mane down on a contract running until the summer of 2025, it has been claimed. 

Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool so far this season and the Senegalese forward has scored four goals in five Premier League games, while he netted twice in the UEFA Super Cup.


 



The 27-year-old still has another four years left on his contract, to keep him at the club until he turns 31 years old, but the Reds want to reward Mane and keep him until 2025.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are currently locked in talks with Mane's representatives.

 


It is claimed that Liverpool have put forward an offer which would see Mane earn around £11.4m per year in wages on a contract until 2025.


 


Mane cost Liverpool a fee of £34m to sign from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

He hit the ground running at Anfield and has formed a deadline combination with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up top for Liverpool.

 


Mane scored 26 goals across all competitions for Liverpool last season as the Reds finished second in the Premier League and won the Champions League.
 