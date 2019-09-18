XRegister
06 October 2018

18/09/2019 - 20:18 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Is Getting It Right – Former Leeds Star Backs Eddie Nketiah-Patrick Bamford Usage

 




Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has backed the way that Marcelo Bielsa is handling hitmen Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah.

Seven league games into the season, Bamford and Nketiah have chipped in a combined six goals to help Leeds work their way to the top of the Championship table.  


 



It is Bamford who is starting up front for the Whites in league games this term, with Nketiah coming on as a substitute in the second half.

While the two centre-forwards' fine form has raised questions regarding why Leeds boss Bielsa is not opting to play them both together, ex-Whites striker Beckford feels the Argentine tactician has been doing a good job with their usage.
 


The 35-year-old, who plied his trade for Leeds between 2006 and 2010, believes that Bamford and Nketiah are completely different players, each possessing qualities of their own and lauded their efforts.



"They’re two completely different players and at the moment it’s working really well”, Beckford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Patrick Bamford is putting in a lot of work and putting the defenders under lots and lots of pressure, constantly for the 65, 70 minutes he plays, then Eddie comes on for the last 20, 25, when the defenders are worn out and tired.
 


He’s full of energy, full of beans, his movement is fantastic, not to mention his confidence in front of goal and his confidence levels, for someone so young.

Leeds host Derby County at Elland Road on Saturday and Bielsa will be hoping that both Bamford and Nketiah are in good form for the visit of the Rams.   
 