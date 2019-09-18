Next Two Champions League Away Games Are Now Big For Us – Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has conceded that his Chelsea side have made passage to the next round of the Champions League trickier by losing at home on matchday one.



Valencia scored a 1-0 over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the opening game of their Champions League campaign.













Ross Barkley missed a penalty late on to further complicate matters for Chelsea and the Blues will now travel to Lille and Ajax in their next two Champions League games needing something from their trips.



Lampard admits that by losing the first game at home, Chelsea have already made a tough-looking group trickier as he was banking on winning their games at Stamford Bridge.





He conceded that it has made the next two away games far more important, but he feels the nature of the group is such that all the teams will take points from each other.







And the Chelsea manager believes there is no reason to feel too downbeat about their qualification chances just yet.



Asked if losing the first home game has made a tough group look even trickier, Lampard said in a press conference: "Yes, for sure.





“That’s the reality of losing a game at home, first game and makes those games [Lille and Ajax] more important, particularly as they come back to back away from home.



"There are league games in the meantime, but we need a strong focus on those games to try to get a result in one of those two games before we make it really, really tough for ourselves.



"In context, it’s still one game done and it’s still a group that I think teams will take points off each other because all the teams are strong and will fancy themselves.



"There is certainly no reason to be too downbeat now, but we need to win games."



Chelsea have a big-league game this weekend when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

