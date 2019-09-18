Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star Not Disruptive Influence In Training Despite Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Henri Saivet is not a troublesome influence in Magpies' training sessions, despite being being out of favour and left out of the club's Premier League squad.



The Senegalese international's £4.5m move to Newcastle from French side Bordeaux in 2016 has not turned out how he would have wished, with Saivet making just eight appearances for the St James' Park outfit.













Saivet has been loaned out to Saint-Etienne, Sivasspor and Bursaspor over the last three years, but none of the spells resulted in a permanent move away from Newcastle.



Current Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has decided to let the 28-year-old train with his first-team, even though his name is not among Newcastle's 25-man squad for the Premier League campaign.





However, despite his career being on hold at the English club, Saivet has not been any trouble in Newcastle's training camps, according to The Athletic.







The midfielder, whose contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2021, is a happy presence around Newcastle's training ground, and does not openly express his frustration at his situation.



Saivet is found in the company of French centre-back Florian Lejeune, who is sidelined with a knee injury, and has been spotted having lunch with fellow African Christian Atsu.





Newcastle boss Bruce also maintains a healthy relationship with the former Bordeaux man, and has been seen removing his cap in the canteen.

