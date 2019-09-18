Some Couldn’t Deal With It But I Loved It – Former Manchester City Star On Relationship With Ex-Citizens Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has revealed that he loved Roberto Mancini’s relentlessness, despite some of the players not being on the same page about life under the Italian at the Etihad.



Mancini ended Manchester City’s almost four-decade-long wait for a trophy when he won the FA Cup in 2011 and the following season the Citizens won their first league title in close to five decades under the Italian.













The former Inter coach was sacked at the end of the 2013/13 season when Manchester City failed to retain their crown as Manchester United roared back to win their 20th league title.



The current Italy boss was not a well-loved figure behind the scenes at the Etihad as he was known for being a tough taskmaster and pushed his players hard in training.





Richards admits that his former Manchester City boss was relentless and just cared about winning games and trophies.







And he conceded that while some players might not have enjoyed it, he loved it as Mancini pushed him to improve.



“Mancini was unbelievable”, the defender told The Athletic.





“He wanted the best. Some players want an arm around them but he didn’t care. He cared about results and pushed people.



“Some didn’t know how to deal with that. I really enjoyed someone saying: ‘You’re good but let’s improve you’.



“A lot thought they were ready-made stars and could not be improved. Every player can improve!



“It got difficult between the manager and players but he won the Premier League and FA Cup, and he will always be the manager who broke the duck and won the title.”



Richards came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and won the Premier League and FA Cup at the club.

