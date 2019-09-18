Switch Our Minds On To Chelsea – Liverpool Star Urges Renewed Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has urged the Reds to move on from their Champions League defeat to Napoli and focus on their away trip to Chelsea at the weekend.



The defending European champions began their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.













While the penalty that saw Mertens give the Serie A side the lead in the 82nd minute sparked controversy, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp openly expressing his frustration, Adrian believes the Reds should 'switch' their minds as a key Chelsea trip awaits.



The Spanish goalkeeper wants the Reds to see the brighter side of things as the club are on a 14-game winning streak in the Premier League.





Adrian believes Liverpool should now turn their attention to their upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard's Chelsea side host them in the Premier League.







“We are on a good run”, Adrian told Liverpool's official site.



“We have won 14 games in a row [in the Premier League].





“We have to switch our minds now, we have a difficult game against Chelsea away on Sunday.



"[We have to] learn from the mistakes today and then turn the page.”



Liverpool's upcoming league opponents, Chelsea, also suffered a defeat in their Champions League opener.



The Blues went down 1-0 at home against La Liga side Valencia, with Mason Mount also suffering an injury in the game.

